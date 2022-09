BANGKOK : Thailand expects to earn 2.38 trillion baht ($64.50 billion) in tourism revenue in 2023, a government official said on Monday.

The government wants tourism next year to reach 80 per cent of its 2019, pre-pandemic level, on hopes the key growth sector is recovering as the pandemic eases, said government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

($1 = 36.9000 baht)