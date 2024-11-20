Logo
Thailand expects to distribute $4 billion in handouts in Q2 next year
FILE PHOTO: A man buys foods at a market as Thailand is to inject $15.2 bln into economy next year through its digital wallet policy, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

20 Nov 2024 12:02PM
BANGKOK : Thailand expects to conduct the third phase of its cash handout programme in the second quarter next year, during which 140 billion baht ($4.06 billion) will be distributed, a deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.

Stimulus measures will help the economy grow 3 per cent next year, Julapun Amornvivat said, adding that full-year growth in 2024 will not exceed 2.8 per cent. About 14.5 million have so far received their payments of 10,000 baht ($290), of an estimated 45 million who are expected to be take part in the government's signature stimulus scheme.

($1 = 34.4900 baht)

Source: Reuters

