Thailand to extend production timeframe for battery EVs, investment board says

BANGKOK : Thailand will extend a production timeframe for battery electric vehicles (BEV) and offer incentives for hybrid EVs, its Board of Investment said on Wednesday.

Currently, the EV 3.0 incentive package requires local production this year of one vehicle for each vehicle that was imported earlier. The ratio will rise in 2025 to 1.5 vehicles for each vehicle imported.

The production period will be extended to 2027, the BOI said in a statement.

The measures are the latest to support a struggling auto sector that faces a grim future due to a stagnant domestic market at a time of tepid economic growth and tight credit conditions.