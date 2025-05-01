Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thailand finance ministry cuts 2025 growth forecast to 2.1%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Thailand finance ministry cuts 2025 growth forecast to 2.1%

Thailand finance ministry cuts 2025 growth forecast to 2.1%

FILE PHOTO: Bangkok's skyline is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File photo

01 May 2025 06:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK :Thailand's finance ministry cut its forecast for economic growth this year to 2.1 per cent from 3 per cent, saying on Thursday that the impact of U.S. tariffs and a global slowdown would weigh on Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, were seen rising 2.3 per cent this year, down from an earlier forecast of 4.4 per cent, Pornchai Thiraveja, head of the finance ministry's fiscal policy office, told a press conference.

The forecasts came a day after the Bank of Thailand cut rates at a second consecutive meeting and lowered its own forecasts for the economy this year.

The 2.1 per cent growth forecast is based on Thailand negotiating a reduced U.S. tariff rate, the ministry said. Thailand could face a 36 per cent tariff on its exports to the U.S. if negotiations are unsuccessful before a moratorium on the levies expires in July.

Pornchai said if the government accelerated its budget spending, it was possible growth could be up to 2.5 per cent this year.

Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said Thailand would seek tariffs similar to those of its trade competitors, and planned economic stimulus measures to support growth.

The ministry lowered its forecast for foreign tourist arrivals, another key driver of growth, to 36.5 million this year from a previous estimate of 38.5 million.

In 2019, before the pandemic, Thailand had a record of nearly 40 million visitors.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement