BANGKOK : Thailand's economic growth could be reduced by 1 per centage point due to the imposition of U.S. tariffs, the finance minister said on Thursday.To try to maintain exports, the government will import more U.S. goods, remove tariffs on some U.S. products as well as address non-tariff barriers and taxes on U.S. goods, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira told reporters.

