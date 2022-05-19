Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thailand has no need to follow Fed's tightening -central bank chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thailand has no need to follow Fed's tightening -central bank chief

Thailand has no need to follow Fed's tightening -central bank chief

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput speaks during his first briefing on the economy and monetary policy after taking office in Bangkok, Thailand October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

19 May 2022 05:53PM (Updated: 19 May 2022 05:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand has no need to raise interest rates following the Federal Reserve's hikes in U.S. rates as domestic factors and the economic recovery will be the main issues determining policy, the central bank chief said on Thursday.

The country's external position remains strong with low foreign debt and high international reserves, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told reporters on the sideline of a business seminar.

Capital movements had not been a problem yet, he said.

However, the BOT will closely monitor baht volatility which has been driven by external factors, including the Fed's rate trend, as it may impact smaller businesses, Sethaput said.

He declined to say whether the BOT had intervened over the baht that has been trading at its weakest level in almost five years against the dollar.

The BOT has left its benchmark rate at a record low of 0.50 per cent since May 2020. It will next review policy on June 8 and most analysts expect no imminent change.

At the seminar, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said fiscal and monetary policies were still working in step to support the economy.

Sethaput said the BOT would ensure no disruptions to the economic recovery, which has been slow and uneven, with the vital tourism sector still lagging.

The task ahead for the BOT "is to do whatever it takes to make the recovery uninterrupted and take off as smoothly as possible," he said.

Despite higher prices, there was no risk of stagflation since the economy is still growing, likely by more than 2 per cent this year, helped by exports and tourism, Sethaput said.

He sees the number of foreign tourists topping a previous forecast of 5-6 million this year, versus nearly 40 million in 2019.

Last month, Sethaput told Reuters tourism might not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2026 and the BOT would focus on supporting growth, even as surging global prices force its peers to increase interest rates.

The BOT is also due to review its 2022 growth forecast, currently at 3.2 per cent, at the rate meeting. Sethaput said the state planning agency's growth outlook of 2.5-3.5 per cent this year was close to the BOT's estimate.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us