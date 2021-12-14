Thailand to keep inflation target at 1per cent-3per cent next year

BANGKOK : Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved the central bank's headline inflation target at 1per cent-3per cent for next year, unchanged from this year, which is appropriate for the economy amid a coronavirus outbreak, a government official said.

The target is flexible for implementing monetary policy to cope with any inflation volatility in future, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek told a briefing.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Tom Hogue)