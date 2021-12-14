Logo
Thailand to keep inflation target at 1per cent-3per cent next year
Thailand to keep inflation target at 1per cent-3per cent next year

Thailand to keep inflation target at 1per cent-3per cent next year

FILE PHOTO: Construction workers are seen in a building in Bangkok, Thailand March 8, 2017. Picture taken March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

14 Dec 2021 03:34PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 03:31PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved the central bank's headline inflation target at 1per cent-3per cent for next year, unchanged from this year, which is appropriate for the economy amid a coronavirus outbreak, a government official said.

The target is flexible for implementing monetary policy to cope with any inflation volatility in future, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek told a briefing.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

