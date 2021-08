BANGKOK : Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday agreed to keep the value-added-tax rate unchanged at 7 percent for another two years, a government official said, to support economic activity as the Southeast Asian nation deals with its biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date.

The VAT has been at 7per cent since the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.

