Thailand targets US$26 billion in local tourism revenue next year

BANGKOK: Thailand aims to generate at least 882 billion baht (US$26 billion) in domestic tourism revenue next year, from government measures to revive the struggling sector after a major slump in foreign arrivals.

The Southeast Asian country's economy suffered its deepest fall in more than two decades last year, with the key tourism sector devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country plans to soon welcome more vaccinated foreign tourists.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working with businesses on plans to promote travel, including more flights to key tourist destinations such as Chiang Mai and Phuket later this month, deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said in a statement.

"The move is to meet higher demand for travel during the high season, as the outbreak situation has improved and measures to support travel have started," she said.