Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thailand, Malaysia expand local currency settlement framework
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thailand, Malaysia expand local currency settlement framework

Thailand, Malaysia expand local currency settlement framework

A Thailand Baht note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

26 Oct 2021 12:54PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 12:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : The central banks of Thailand and Malaysia on Tuesday announced the further expansion of the ringgit and baht settlement framework effective from December, to facilitate trade and investment between both countries.

The latest framework includes an expansion of eligible users to include Malaysians and Thais who reside in either country, as well as additional foreign exchange policy flexibility, like more simple documentation requirements, their joint statement https://www.bot.or.th/English/AboutBOT/Activities/Pages/JointPress_26102021.aspx said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us