BANGKOK, Nov 20 : Thailand must keep the United States as a major trade partner and cannot lose it to its competitors, its Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday, as his government defended a trade deal with Washington.

• Thailand and the United States this week signed a joint statement about a "substantial conclusion" to negotiations on reciprocal trade

• Opening Thailand's market to more US goods does not require government purchases, but would give private importers another source for products, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun told a briefing

• Thailand is in talks with Washington to cut a US tariff to 10 per cent from 12.5 per cent, she said

• The country should not face less favourable terms than neighbouring countries that have signed reciprocal trade agreements with the US, as a widening tariff gap could hurt exports and employment, she said

• The US is Thailand's largest export market, with exports worth about 2.37 trillion baht ($69.81 billion) in 2025 and linked to around 1.25 million jobs, the commerce ministry said

• The joint statement is not the final agreement, with a legal review, a signing and some domestic procedures still to be completed before it takes effect, Suphajee said

• Thailand will not allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine, the commerce ministry said

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