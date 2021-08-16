Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thailand needs US$30 billion more to help virus-hit economy - central bank chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thailand needs US$30 billion more to help virus-hit economy - central bank chief

16 Aug 2021 02:59PM (Updated: 16 Aug 2021 02:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand needs a further 1 trillion baht (US$29.9 billion) to help support jobs and income losses, its central bank's governor said on Monday, as the country struggles with its biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date.

The projected amount equivalent to 7per cent of GDP "is reasonable" given the problems the economy is facing, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a news conference.

(US$1 = 33.41 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us