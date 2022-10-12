Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thailand plans to sell $1.3 billion of govt savings bonds by year-end
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thailand plans to sell $1.3 billion of govt savings bonds by year-end

Thailand plans to sell $1.3 billion of govt savings bonds by year-end

FILE PHOTO: Thai baht notes are seen at a Kasikornbank in Bangkok, Thailand, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

12 Oct 2022 12:55PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2022 12:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand plans to sell up to 50 billion baht ($1.31 billion) of government savings bonds by the end of the year to help finance the country's budget deficit, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The bonds are part of a planned issue of 130 billion of government savings bonds for the current fiscal year starting in October, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the ministry's public debt management office, told reporters.

There was sufficient liquidity in the Thai market, she said.

The government had no plan to issue dollar bonds, unless necessary, as they were more expensive than domestic borrowing, Patricia said.

The central bank's key interest rate is just 1.00 per cent.

Thailand's public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio was likely at 60.65 per cent at the end of September, still within the approved limit of 70 per cent, Patricia said.

($1 = 38.1400 baht)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.