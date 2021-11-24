Thailand plans US$2.3 billion more support for farmers - Fin Min

BANGKOK : Thailand plans a further 76 billion baht (US$2.28 billion) support for rice farmers, its finance minister said on Wednesday, aiming to help ease pressure from falling prices.

The plan, by which the government will pay farmers the difference if crop prices are lower than reference prices set by the state, will seek cabinet approval on Tuesday, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a news conference.

(US$1 = 33.36 baht)

