Business

Thailand plans US$2.3 billion more support for farmers - Fin Min
Business

Thailand plans US$2.3 billion more support for farmers - Fin Min

Thailand plans US$2.3 billion more support for farmers - Fin Min

FILE PHOTO: Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith reacts during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

24 Nov 2021 01:44PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 01:40PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand plans a further 76 billion baht (US$2.28 billion) support for rice farmers, its finance minister said on Wednesday, aiming to help ease pressure from falling prices.

The plan, by which the government will pay farmers the difference if crop prices are lower than reference prices set by the state, will seek cabinet approval on Tuesday, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a news conference.

(US$1 = 33.36 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

