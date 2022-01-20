Thailand plans US$42.5 billion infrastructure investment this year

BANGKOK : Thailand plans new infrastructure projects worth 1.4 trillion baht (US$42.6 billion) this year, which are expected to create 154,000 new jobs, its transport minister said on Thursday (Jan 20).

Infrastructure investments in land, air and sea include upgrading the main Suvarnabhumi international airport, a dry port for containers, and a high-speed rail project linking Thailand with China, via Laos.

"These large investment plans will increase Thailand's economic structure so it can move forward without interruption," Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said in a statement.

Agreements worth 516 billion baht have already been signed with another 974 billion baht in new projects, Saksayam said.