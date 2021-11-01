Thailand ratifies RCEP regional trade pact

BANGKOK : Thailand has ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN27T134) trade deal, its commerce minister said on Monday.

Thailand's ratification on Oct. 28 would be a boost to the country's trade to the area, which accounted for 53per cent of last year's exports, Jurin Laksanawisit said in a statement

RCEP includes China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.

