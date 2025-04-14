Thailand says to discuss tariffs with United States on Apr 21

BANGKOK: Thailand's finance and commerce ministers will lead a delegation to the United States to meet Trump administration officials and push for relief from planned heavy tariffs, a government spokesperson said on Monday (Apr 14).

An advance team led by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will travel to the United States on Thursday for meetings with private sector groups, with Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan to join later, spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said.

The Thai delegation expects to meet with US government representatives on Monday, Apr 21, he said.

Thailand is facing a 36 per cent tariff under US President Donald Trump's trade measures, and is hoping to use a 90-day pause on the levies to prepare a response.

The United States was Thailand's largest export market last year, with shipments of US$55 billion. Washington has put its bilateral trade deficit with Thailand at US$45.6 billion.

Thailand's strategy will focus on industries where the US and Thailand share interests, such as pet food, opening markets, and increasing US imports, Jirayu said.

He also said there would be stricter inspections on Thai exports to ensure other countries were not using Thailand to circumvent US taxes.

Thai officials have previously said they would increase US imports, cut tariffs on corn and increase joint investments in the United States.