Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thailand sees 22% drop in investment pledges this year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thailand sees 22% drop in investment pledges this year

12 Sep 2022 08:41PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2022 08:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand expects overall investment applications to drop by 22 per cent to 500 billion baht ($13.76 billion) this year after a first-half slump, its government said on Monday.

The government, however, is hoping its measures to promote investment, including a long-term resident visa launched this month, will draw more foreign investors later this year, spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country has promoted high-tech sectors and supported electric vehicles to maintain its status as a regional auto production base.

In the January-June period, Thai and foreign investment pledges slumped 42 per cent to about 220 billion baht, due mainly to a large power plant project last year, according to the Board of Investment.

Foreign investments, which made up 60 per cent of the overall applications in the January-June period, more than halved year-on-year.

($1 = 36.34 baht)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.