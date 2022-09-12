Thailand sees 22% drop in investment pledges this year

BANGKOK : Thailand expects overall investment applications to drop by 22 per cent to 500 billion baht ($13.76 billion) this year after a first-half slump, its government said on Monday.

The government, however, is hoping its measures to promote investment, including a long-term resident visa launched this month, will draw more foreign investors later this year, spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country has promoted high-tech sectors and supported electric vehicles to maintain its status as a regional auto production base.

In the January-June period, Thai and foreign investment pledges slumped 42 per cent to about 220 billion baht, due mainly to a large power plant project last year, according to the Board of Investment.

Foreign investments, which made up 60 per cent of the overall applications in the January-June period, more than halved year-on-year.

($1 = 36.34 baht)