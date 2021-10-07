Logo
Thailand sees economy improving further in Q4 after easing of virus curbs
FILE PHOTO: A view of Bangkok's port along Chao Phraya River is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

07 Oct 2021 03:04PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 02:59PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's economy should improve further in the final quarter of this year thanks to government support measures and September's relaxation of coronavirus curbs, a deputy prime minister told businessmen on Thursday.

As the southeast Asian nation battles its biggest outbreak that prompted curbs in July and August, the government will ensure sufficient vaccinations, said Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who is in charge of economic matters.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

