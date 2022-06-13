Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thailand sees less need for ultra-accommodative policy - central bank chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thailand sees less need for ultra-accommodative policy - central bank chief

Thailand sees less need for ultra-accommodative policy - central bank chief

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

13 Jun 2022 10:53AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank governor said on Monday that delaying an interest rate hike too long would not be good as inflation continues to rise in the Southeast Asian country.

Inflation is expected to rise beyond the central bank's target range this year and is seen peaking at 7.5 per cent in the third quarter, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a business seminar.

But any hikes in interest rates will be gradual, he added.

Last week, the central bank left its key rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 per cent in a 4-3 split vote that suggested tightening.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us