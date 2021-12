BANGKOK: Thailand will sell 30 billion baht (US$893.66 million) of government savings bonds to finance economic relief measures, the finance ministry said on Wednesday (Dec 29).

The bonds, to be offered from Jan 17 to 31, are three-year issues with an annual average coupon of 1.9 per cent, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the ministry's public debt management office, said in a statement.