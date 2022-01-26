Logo
Business

Thailand to soon provide guidelines for improved crypto tax - Finance Minister
Business

FILE PHOTO: Thailand Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Panu Wongcha-um

26 Jan 2022 07:20PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 07:33PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand expects to decide on more guidelines soon for a cryptocurrency tax that was introduced in 2018, in an effort to make it fairer and more simple, the finance minister said on Wednesday, following a surge in digital asset trading.

The government has supported utilising digital assets to help build the economy without affecting the country's financial stability, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.

On Tuesday, Thailand said it would not allow use of digital assets https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL4N2U52CL as a means of payment due to risks.

Cryptocurrencies have gained momentum in Thailand, which saw as much as 251 billion baht ($7.62 billion) in digital asset trading transactions in November, data from the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

($1 = 32.93 baht)

(The story has been refiled to fix headline typo in "FinMin")

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

