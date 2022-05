BANGKOK : Thailand is aiming for 5-15 million foreign tourist arrivals this year as the country further eases travel restrictions to support the key tourism sector, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

The tourists are expected to spend between 630 billion baht ($18.35 billion) and 1.2 trillion baht ($34.95 billion), Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said in a statement, citing the Tourism Authority of Thailand's projection.

($1 = 34.33 baht)