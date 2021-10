BANGKOK : Thailand is aiming for economic growth of about 5per cent in 2022, driven by private consumption, government support measures and infrastructure investment, its deputy prime minister said on Tuesday.

Higher private investment applications also suggests investor confidence in the Southeast Asian country, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow told reporters.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)