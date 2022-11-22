Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thailand telecom merger faces delay, Norway's Telenor says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thailand telecom merger faces delay, Norway's Telenor says

Thailand telecom merger faces delay, Norway's Telenor says
A man walks next to the logo of the DTAC Public Company Limited and the logo of True Corporation at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand, November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thailand telecom merger faces delay, Norway's Telenor says
Telenor logo and stock graph are seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
22 Nov 2022 02:56PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 02:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OSLO : The planned merger of Thai telecoms firms DTAC and True Corporation will not take place as planned this year, but may still go ahead in the first quarter of 2023, DTAC's majority owner Telenor said on Tuesday.

Plans for a new industry leader in Thailand, with a market share of more than 50 per cent of mobile subscribers, have been held up over competition concerns since they were announced in November last year.

The plan originally set a one year deadline for carrying out a voluntary tender offer that would allow the $8.6 billion merger to go ahead, but this condition was not met, Norway's Telenor said in a statement.

The Norwegian firm said it however still believed in the benefits of a deal, and that it continued to actively support an amalgamation of DTAC and CP Group's True.

"The parties aim to complete the transaction within the first quarter of 2023," it said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.