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Thailand will raise its annual economic growth potential to 3% by 2030, Finance Minister says
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Thailand will raise its annual economic growth potential to 3% by 2030, Finance Minister says

Thailand will raise its annual economic growth potential to 3% by 2030, Finance Minister says

An aerial view of the Bangkok skyline, Thailand, March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

22 Jun 2026 12:56PM (Updated: 22 Jun 2026 01:06PM)
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BANGKOK, June 22 : Thailand plans to lift its economic growth potential to 3.0 per cent from 2.7 per cent by 2030, Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Monday.

• The government will drive economic growth through "four pillars" including new investment, trade and services like tourism and agriculture, a presentation by the ministry showed.

• It will also develop human capital from strategic research and development and make it easier to do business, according to the presentation.

• A leading joint business group last week raised its 2026 economic growth forecast to 1.6 per cent-2.0 per cent, citing support from government stimulus measures. Last year's growth was 2.4 per cent.

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• The government has launched a 176 billion baht ($5.4 billion) consumer subsidy scheme to ease the cost of living.

• Last month Ekniti said he expected growth to top 3 per cent over the next one to two years, supported by new investments.

• The state planning agency maintained its 2026 growth outlook at 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, despite stronger-than-expected first quarter growth, reflecting the impact of the war in the Middle East.

Source: Reuters
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