BANGKOK, Nov 26 : Thailand's Bangchak Corp said on Thursday it has shut down all production units at its Phra Khanong oil refinery in the capital Bangkok following a fire.

• A fire broke out at the facility around 2.45 p.m. (0745 GMT) and was brought under control and extinguished around 30 minutes later, the company said in a statement

• The cause of the incident at the refinery, which has a maximum capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, is under investigation

• At least seven people were injured in the fire, four of those seriously, according to Bangkok's Erawan Emergency Medical Centre

• Bangchak in its statement made no mention of any injuries

• Bangchak operates two refineries, including the Phra Khanong facility, with a combined refining capacity of about 300,000 barrels per day