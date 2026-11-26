BANGKOK, Nov 26 : Thailand's Bangchak Corp said on Thursday it had shut all production units at its Phra Khanong oil refinery in Bangkok following a fire.

• The fire broke out at around 2:45 p.m. (0745 GMT) and was brought under control and extinguished around 30 minutes later, the company said

• Nine personnel sustained injuries, two of whom have returned home, Bangchak Corp said in a later statement

• The cause of the incident at the refinery, which has a maximum capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, is under investigation

• Based on a preliminary investigation, the incident occurred at the refinery's hydrocracking unit, the company said

• The company added that at 5:30 p.m., the Pollution Control Department conducted air quality measurements within a 3 to 4 km radius of the refinery and confirmed that the air quality was within normal ranges

• Bangchak operates two refineries, including the Phra Khanong facility, with a combined refining capacity of about 300,000 barrels per day