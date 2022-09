BANGKOK: Thailand's Bangkok Bank on Wednesday (Sep 28) raised its lending and deposit rates, effective on Sept. 29, the first Thai bank to hike rates after the central bank tightened its monetary policy.

Bangkok Bank's lending rates were raised by 30-40 basis points while deposit rates were increased by 15-50 basis points, it said in a statement.

Earlier, the Thai central bank raised its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.00 per cent to tame surging inflation.