BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the first quarter of 2023, its central bank governor told a business forum on Thursday.

"Recovery will be slow and uneven ... because COVID hit us in the soft underbelly in the tourism sector," Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said.

