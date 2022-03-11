Thailand's central bank governor says will ensure no disruptions to recovery

BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank will ensure the economic recovery is not disrupted, its chief Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Thursday in an interview with local TV station PPTV.

The chances of another round of high inflation were low due to low employment as a result of a weak recovery in tourism, with just 6 million arrivals expected this year, he said.

Headline inflation hit a 13-year high of 5.28per cent in February, breaching the central bank's target range of 1-3per cent.

