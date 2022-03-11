Logo
Thailand's central bank governor says will ensure no disruptions to recovery
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

11 Mar 2022 12:39AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 12:39AM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank will ensure the economic recovery is not disrupted, its chief Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Thursday in an interview with local TV station PPTV.

The chances of another round of high inflation were low due to low employment as a result of a weak recovery in tourism, with just 6 million arrivals expected this year, he said.

Headline inflation hit a 13-year high of 5.28per cent in February, breaching the central bank's target range of 1-3per cent.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

