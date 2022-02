BANGKOK : Thailand's Central Retail Corporation Pcl plans to invest 100 billion baht ($3.03 billion) over the next five years for business expansion, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said it aims for revenue growth of 2.5 times.

($1 = 33.0000 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)