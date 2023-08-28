Logo
Business

Thailand's employment growth drops in Q2 as economy slows
FILE PHOTO: A view of the port of Bangkok, Thailand May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Colorful umbrellas are seen in a restaurant as tourists enjoy a beach in the island of Phuket in Thailand January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo
28 Aug 2023 10:24AM
BANGKOK : Thailand's employment in the second quarter rose 1.7 per cent from a year earlier, slowing from a 2.4 per cent increase in the previous three months, the state planning agency said on Monday, as economic growth slowed.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew 1.8 per cent in the April-June period year-on-year and 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter, slowing sharply from the first quarter as weaker exports and investment undercut tourism strength.

Thailand's jobless rate was at 1.06 per cent in the April-June period versus 1.05 per cent in January-March, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said in a statement.

The jobs growth was mainly in the tourism and construction sectors, it said.

Thailand's definition of unemployment is narrow, however, and only counts as jobless those who do not work a single hour in a surveyed week.

Analysts say the figures do not catch Thailand's significant unofficial economy.

In the second quarter of 2023, Thailand had a workforce of 39.7 million, the planning agency said.

Source: Reuters

