Business

Thailand's inflation seen falling further: Finance minister
Business

Thailand's inflation seen falling further: Finance minister

Thailand's inflation seen falling further: Finance minister

FILE PHOTO: A Thai vendor (C) sells fruits at a food market in central Bangkok January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

08 Mar 2023 12:55PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 02:05PM)
BANGKOK: Thailand's inflation is expected to fall further and return to the central bank's target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent this year, helped by support measures, its finance minister said on Wednesday (Mar 8).

The government will continue to help ease the impact of energy prices, which will help hold down consumer prices, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters.

Expected support measures will reduce the cost of living, he said.

"The economy is not considered hot, it's still in recovery, with consumption and tourism starting to rebound," he said.

Headline inflation dropped to its lowest rate in 13 months of 3.79 per cent in February, but was still above the central bank's range, suggesting it will raise its key interest rate further this month.

The central bank has raised its policy rate by a total of 100 basis points since August to 1.50 per cent to contain price pressures.

Source: Reuters

