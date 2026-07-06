Thailand's June headline CPI up 2.42% y/y, below forecast

BANGKOK, July 6 : Thailand's headline consumer price index rose by 2.42 per cent in June from a year earlier, following an annual rise of 2.79 per cent the previous month, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

• The reading compared with a forecast increase of 2.79 per cent in a Reuters poll, and was inside the central bank's target inflation range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

• The core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and fresh food prices, rose 1.23 per cent in June compared to a year earlier.

• The ministry maintained its full-year inflation forecast of 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent this year.

• The CPI was seen rising further, Natiya Suchinda, deputy head of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, told a media briefing.

• Headline inflation was seen at 2.79 per cent in the third quarter and 3.02 per cent in the fourth quarter, the commerce ministry said.