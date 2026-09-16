Thailand's PTTEP says every $3 rise in LNG prices could lift Thai power prices by 5%

BANGKOK, Sept 16 : Every $3 per MMBtu increase in liquefied natural gas prices could raise Thai electricity prices by 5 per cent, Kanita Sartwattayu, the incoming chief executive of Thai energy firm PTTEP, told the Gastech conference on Wednesday.

"In Thailand, if you do not lower down the cost, it will be difficult for us to deliver and sustain the gas," said Sartwattayu, adding that Thailand relies on LNG for 30 per cent of its power generation.

"In the next 10 years, probably if we cannot do anything better than today, we (will) probably rely 70 per cent on LNG. So what we are trying to do is to maintain the domestic gas (production) as much as possible."

The country currently relies on a mix of piped gas, domestic gas production and LNG imports for its entire gas consumption.

Besides focusing on cost competitiveness, Thailand also still has a lot of marginal gas fields to develop, she added.

Renewables including solar energy make up about 10 per cent of Thailand's power generation, while gas accounts for more ⁠than 60 per cent, government data for the six months through June showed.

Over a quarter of the gas used for electricity generation is imported, according to energy think-tank IEEFA.

Thailand buys half its LNG on the spot market, Kpler data shows, making it more vulnerable to shocks such as the surge in LNG prices after the U.S. and Israel launched the war with Iran six months ago.