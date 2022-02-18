Thailand's tourism-reliant economy likely returned to growth in Q4: Poll

BENGALURU: Thailand's economy likely returned to growth in the fourth quarter thanks to robust exports and easing of COVID-19 curbs, but the suspension of a quarantine waiver for foreign tourists probably dented the recovery, a Reuters poll found.

Growth in the tourism-dependent economy rebounded last quarter to 0.7 per cent year-on-year after shrinking 0.3 per cent in the July-September period, according to the median forecast of 12 economists polled Feb 11 to Feb 17.

On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) was expected to grow by a seasonally-adjusted 1.4 per cent during the same period after contracting 1.1 per cent the previous quarter. The data will be released on Feb 21.

Forecasts ranged from 0.4 per cent to 1.9 per cent, highlighting the uncertainties surrounding the recovery in the Southeast Asia's second largest economy from the pandemic.

"We expect the strong improvement in merchandise exports would help the economy to slowly return to expansion in the fourth quarter," said Charnon Boonnuch, an economist at Nomura.

"However, with the still-sluggish recovery in foreign tourist arrivals despite the border reopening in November, we expect the recovery to be gradual and highly uneven."

Still, growth is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels and the recovery remains fragile, with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant weighing on the tourism industry.

Even with rising vaccination rates and the gradual easing of global travel restrictions, only a fraction of foreign tourists are expected this year compared with pre COVID-19 levels.

The economy is expected to grow 3.9 per cent this year and 4.1 per cent in 2023, according to a separate Reuters poll published last month.

"The concern over the Omicron outbreak and temporary suspension of the 'Test&Go' tourism program in late December-January would affect the economic recovery and delay an international tourism recovery in early 2022," wrote Lattakit Lapudomkarn, economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Securities.

"However, we expect the impact should be short-lived as the outbreak has proven less severe than expected."