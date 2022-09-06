Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thailand's WHA, China's BYD to announce plans for EV plant in Thailand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thailand's WHA, China's BYD to announce plans for EV plant in Thailand

Thailand's WHA, China's BYD to announce plans for EV plant in Thailand

FILE PHOTO: The BYD logo is pictures on its Qin EV300 model during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

06 Sep 2022 06:56PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2022 07:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI :WHA Group, the Thai industrial estate developer, said on Tuesday that it and China's BYD are set to announce plans for an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Thailand.

The two companies will hold a joint news conference on plans for an EV facility in an industrial estate in Rayong on Thursday, according to an invitation from WHA Group.

Thailand's Board of Investment in August approved a group of investment pledges including BYD's 17.9 billion baht ($491 million) project to produce EVs.

BYD expects to start selling EVs in Thailand later this year, Chinese media outlet Jiemian reported.

($1 = 36.4600 baht)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.