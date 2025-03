Thales Alenia Space (TAS) has received an order from Asia’s largest satellite operator SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation to build its JSAT-32 geostationary communications satellite, the joint venture between France's Thales and Italy's Leonardo said on Monday.

The satellite is scheduled for launch in 2027 and will be designed to have an in-orbit lifetime of more than 15 years, the Franco-Italian business said in a statement.