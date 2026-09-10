Thales Alenia Space signs €500 million deal with Eutelsat for IRIS² satellite payloads

Sept 10 : Aerospace group Thales Alenia Space has signed an agreement with satellite operator Eutelsat to supply government payloads for 330 of the European Union's IRIS² low Earth orbit satellites, it said on Thursday.

The company, a joint venture between France's Thales and Italy's Leonardo, said the order represented a tranche worth around €500 million ($582 million) under a broader IRIS² contract that is expected to exceed €3 billion.

Thales Alenia Space will supply the technical equipment to be transported on Eutelsat satellites, known as payloads, which are intended to support a secure space-based 5G network, enabling in-orbit traffic routing, active interference management and secure end-to-end communications, it said.

IRIS² is the EU's planned secure satellite communications constellation aimed at giving European governments and their armed forces a sovereign alternative to non-European systems, most notably Elon Musk's SpaceX. However, its rollout is facing questions as Germany pursues a separate national military satellite network, prompting fears about fragmentation of European efforts and rising costs.

The first 66 satellites under the programme will be launched starting in 2029.

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