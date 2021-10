LONDON : Online beauty products retailer THG has received a notification from founder Matthew Moulding and his wife Jodie that they are foregoing a pledge of some of their shares in the firm as collateral for a personal loan.

As of Oct 19, no shares legally or beneficially owned by the Mouldings are the subject of any security or share pledge, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Jason Neely)