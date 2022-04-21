Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

THG rejects 'numerous' approaches, sees broadly flat earnings this year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

THG rejects 'numerous' approaches, sees broadly flat earnings this year

THG rejects 'numerous' approaches, sees broadly flat earnings this year

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen on a THG warehouse building in Manchester, Britain, January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

21 Apr 2022 02:33PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 02:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :British e-commerce company THG said it had rejected "numerous" approaches in recent weeks that failed to reflect its value as it warned inflationary pressure would result in broadly flat earnings this year, missing market forecasts.

Chief Executive Matthew Moulding said the board had received indicative proposals from numerous parties.

"The board has concluded that each and every proposal to date has been unacceptable, failing to reflect the fair value of the group, and confirms that THG is not currently in receipt of any approaches," he said on Thursday.

THG, which has nutrition, beauty and e-commerce platform businesses, reported adjusted core earnings of 161 million pounds ($210 million) for 2021 on revenue of 2.2 billion pounds.

It said it anticipated that its adjusted core earnings this year would be broadly in line with 2021, with a weighting towards the second half.

Analysts were expecting on average core earnings to rise to 206.1 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7661 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us