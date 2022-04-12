Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thoma Bravo to buy SailPoint for $6.1 billion in cybersecurity push
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thoma Bravo to buy SailPoint for $6.1 billion in cybersecurity push

Thoma Bravo to buy SailPoint for $6.1 billion in cybersecurity push

FILE PHOTO: A banner for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is displayed on the front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to celebrate the company's IPO in New York, U.S. November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

12 Apr 2022 05:22AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 05:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will acquire SailPoint Technologies for $6.12 billion, the cybersecurity firm said on Monday, in the latest deal that underscores the heightened interest in the security software market.

In buying Austin, Texas-based SailPoint, Thoma Bravo will bolster its strength in the security-focused space, where it already has key investments in firms including Proofpoint Inc, Barracuda Networks and Sophos.

Shares of SailPoint, founded in 2005, closed at $64.05 on Monday, a 29per cent jump from Friday.

Cybersecurity has been a hot sector for buyouts thanks to a COVID-19 pandemic-led shift to remote working as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has led to a spike in cyberattacks. Datto, a security solutions provider, has also been taken private in a $6.2 billion deal by investors led by Insight Partners on Monday.

Thoma Bravo, which manages more than $103 billion in assets, was the majority stakeholder in SailPoint prior to its initial public offering in 2017. It exited from its position by the end of 2018.

SailPoint shareholders will receive $65.25 per share in cash, the company said on Monday, representing a premium of 31.6per cent as of Friday close. Including debt, the deal is valued at about $6.9 billion.

Sources said the deal could help SailPoint accelerate its transition to a software as a service (SaaS) model without the scrutiny of being a public company, and fund potential transformative acquisitions with the dry powder from Thoma Broavo.

SailPoint's Chief Executive Officer Mark McClain said the go-private deal, expected to close in the second half of this year, would allow the company to pursue long-term growth with greater flexibility and expand their markets on the back of additional capital from the private equity firm.

"We're about 10per cent penetrated in our target market. We have a lot of room to grow in terms of what we add to our portfolio," McClain said.

SailPoint specializes in software related to identity and access management that helps businesses mitigate unwanted user access and reduce the risk of sensitive data leakage. SailPoint shares had lost about 9.2per cent in 2021.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Will Dunham)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us