Thoma Bravo to buy SailPoint for US$6.1 billion in cybersecurity push

A banner for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings is displayed on the front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to celebrate the company's IPO in New York, US, Nov 17, 2017. (File photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

12 Apr 2022 05:22AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 06:47AM)
Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will acquire SailPoint Technologies for US$6.12 billion, the cybersecurity firm said on Monday (Apr 11), in the latest deal that underscores the heightened interest in the security software market.

In buying Austin, Texas-based SailPoint, Thoma Bravo will bolster its strength in the security-focused space, where it already has key investments in firms including Proofpoint, Barracuda Networks and Sophos.

Shares of SailPoint, founded in 2005, closed at US$64.05 on Monday, a 29 per cent jump from Friday.

Cybersecurity has been a hot sector for buyouts thanks to a COVID-19 pandemic-led shift to remote working as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has led to a spike in cyberattacks. Datto, a security solutions provider, has also been taken private in a US$6.2 billion deal by investors led by Insight Partners on Monday.

Thoma Bravo, which manages more than US$103 billion in assets, was the majority stakeholder in SailPoint prior to its initial public offering in 2017. It exited from its position by the end of 2018.

SailPoint shareholders will receive US$65.25 per share in cash, the company said on Monday, representing a premium of 31.6 per cent as of Friday close. Including debt, the deal is valued at about US$6.9 billion.

Sources said the deal could help SailPoint accelerate its transition to a software as a service (SaaS) model without the scrutiny of being a public company, and fund potential transformative acquisitions with the dry powder from Thoma Broavo.

SailPoint's Chief Executive Officer Mark McClain said the go-private deal, expected to close in the second half of this year, would allow the company to pursue long-term growth with greater flexibility and expand their markets on the back of additional capital from the private equity firm.

"We're about 10 per cent penetrated in our target market. We have a lot of room to grow in terms of what we add to our portfolio," McClain said.

SailPoint specialises in software related to identity and access management that helps businesses mitigate unwanted user access and reduce the risk of sensitive data leakage. SailPoint shares had lost about 9.2 per cent in 2021.

Source: Reuters/ng

