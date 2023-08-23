Logo
Business

Thoma Bravo closes $2.3 billion deal to take software firm ForgeRock private
23 Aug 2023 09:21PM
Tech-focused private equity Thoma Bravo said on Wednesday it has closed its $2.3 billion all-cash deal to acquire identity and access management software firm ForgeRock.

The company said it has merged the cybersecurity firm with Ping Identity, which it had acquired last year for $2.4 billion.

Thoma Bravo agreed to buy ForgeRock for $23.25 per share in October and had said it expected the deal to close in the first half of 2023.

ForgeRock late last year received notice from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) for more information on the deal. The DOJ declined to challenge the deal, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

