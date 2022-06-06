Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thoma Bravo cuts takeover offer for software firm Anaplan to $9.6 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thoma Bravo cuts takeover offer for software firm Anaplan to $9.6 billion

Thoma Bravo cuts takeover offer for software firm Anaplan to $9.6 billion

FILE PHOTO: A banner for Anaplan, Inc. hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to celebrate the company's IPO in New York, U.S., October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

06 Jun 2022 08:36PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 08:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Anaplan Inc said on Monday private-equity firm Thoma Bravo had trimmed its takeover offer to $9.60 billion, after the software maker agreed to resolve a disagreement regarding compliance with certain merger terms.

The company's shares, which have risen nearly 44 per cent this year, were down about 4 per cent in premarket trading.

"The Anaplan board agreed, after extensive consideration, to revise the merger agreement to avoid the risk of lengthy litigation over the disagreement," the company said in a statement.

Anaplan shareholders will now receive $63.75 per share, compared with the previous offer of $66. The offer price is still at a premium of 26 per cent to Anaplan's closing price before the deal was announced in March.

The deal is expected to close by June 30.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us