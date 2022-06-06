Thoma Bravo cuts takeover offer for software firm Anaplan to $9.6 billion

:Anaplan Inc said on Monday private-equity firm Thoma Bravo had trimmed its takeover offer to $9.60 billion, after the software maker agreed to resolve a disagreement regarding compliance with certain merger terms.

The company's shares, which have risen nearly 44 per cent this year, were down about 4 per cent in premarket trading.

"The Anaplan board agreed, after extensive consideration, to revise the merger agreement to avoid the risk of lengthy litigation over the disagreement," the company said in a statement.

Anaplan shareholders will now receive $63.75 per share, compared with the previous offer of $66. The offer price is still at a premium of 26 per cent to Anaplan's closing price before the deal was announced in March.

The deal is expected to close by June 30.