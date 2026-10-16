Thoma Bravo's Proofpoint to buy Varonis Systems in $6.3 billion all-cash deal

Oct 15 : Thoma Bravo-owned cybersecurity company Proofpoint will buy data security firm Varonis Systems in all-cash deal valued at about $6.3 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Varonis shareholders will receive $49.75 per share in cash, representing a premium of 52 per cent over Varonis' closing stock price on June 22, the day before initial speculation about a potential sale, according to the companies.

Reuters reported in September that Proofpoint was in discussions to acquire Varonis ​Systems.

Miami-based Varonis offers cybersecurity services, including data classification ​on cloud storage systems and employee behavior tracking. Its shares were up about 2 per cent in extended trading.

Thoma Bravo in 2021 agreed to acquire Proofpoint, ‌which ⁠sells software that helps companies guard against cyberattacks, valuing the firm at about $12.3 billion in the take-private deal.