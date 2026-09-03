Thoma Bravo's Proofpoint in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Varonis, source says

Sept 2 : Thoma Bravo-owned Proofpoint is in discussions to acquire cybersecurity firm Varonis Systems, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Shares of Varonis, which has a market value of about $5 billion, jumped over 10 per cent.

Thoma Bravo declined a request for comment, while Proofpoint and Varonis did not immediately respond.

Miami-based Varonis offers cybersecurity services, including data classification and behavior-tracking, employing over 2,400 people across 14 global offices.

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo in 2021 agreed to acquire Proofpoint and take it private, valuing the firm at about $12.3 billion.

Deals in the cybersecurity space have slowed of late, as the industry is among those perceived as vulnerable to a shakeout by rapid advances in AI.