Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thomson Reuters to buy digital content management company Imagen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thomson Reuters to buy digital content management company Imagen

Thomson Reuters to buy digital content management company Imagen

FILE PHOTO: The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York, U.S., January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

28 Jun 2023 08:48PM (Updated: 28 Jun 2023 09:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Thomson Reuters will buy Imagen, a digital content asset management company, for an undisclosed price, to expand its agency business to new customers, the news and information company said on Wednesday (Jun 28).

Britain-based Imagen, which owns the Screenocean video distribution platform, operates digital content libraries for sports, media and business companies including Premier League football and Major League Baseball.

Imagen will become a part of the Reuters News division.

The acquisition is part of a plan to serve more clients as they expand their streaming video businesses. "Our belief is that our agency business needs to evolve to be a tech-enabled content delivery (business)," Reuters President Paul Bascobert said in an interview.

"With the addition of Imagen, clients will have the ability to seamlessly add media asset management services to store, manipulate, permission, distribute and monetize all their visual content," Bascobert added in a prepared statement.

Reuters currently serves agency clients through Reuters Connect, which is a business-to-business content marketplace that licenses Reuters text, images and videos as well as news and content from more than 70 other providers that include the BBC, USA Today and China's CCTV.

The deal is the second announced this week. On Monday, Thomson Reuters said it agreed to buy Casetext, a California-based AI company that helps legal professionals conduct research, analysis and prepare documents using generative AI, for US$650 million.

Thomson Reuters has said it has earmarked US$10 billion for acquisitions and about US$100 million per year in investments in AI capabilities.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.