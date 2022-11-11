Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thomson Reuters to buy tax software provider SurePrep for $500 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thomson Reuters to buy tax software provider SurePrep for $500 million

Thomson Reuters to buy tax software provider SurePrep for $500 million

FILE PHOTO: The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York, U.S., January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

11 Nov 2022 09:45PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 09:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Thomson Reuters Corp said on Friday it would buy SurePrep LLC, a U.S.-based provider of tax automation software and services, for $500 million in cash.

The information company has been partnering since April with 20-year-old SurePrep, whose products and solutions are used by more than 23,000 tax professionals.

SurePrep is projected to generate about $60 million in revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow more than 20 per cent annually in the next few years.

"This transaction builds on our existing partnership/reseller arrangement to deliver our vision of end-to-end tax automation that solves our customers' biggest pain points," said Dave Wyle, Chief Executive of SurePrep.

Thomson Reuters, which is the parent of Reuters News, expects the deal to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.